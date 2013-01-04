Media player
Gaza: Fatah holds biggest rally since Hamas came to power
Hundreds of thousands of supporters of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction have held rallies in Gaza to mark the group's 48th anniversary.
Hamas, which governs Gaza, allowed rival Fatah to hold celebrations there for the first time since Hamas ousted Fatah forces five years ago.
Wyre Davies reports
04 Jan 2013
