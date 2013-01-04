Palestinians in Gaza celebrate Fatah anniversary (04/01/13)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gaza: Fatah holds biggest rally since Hamas came to power

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction have held rallies in Gaza to mark the group's 48th anniversary.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, allowed rival Fatah to hold celebrations there for the first time since Hamas ousted Fatah forces five years ago.

Wyre Davies reports

  • 04 Jan 2013
Go to next video: Fatah celebrations allowed in Gaza