The commander of Syria's military police has defected from President Bashar-al Assad's government and reportedly fled to Turkey.

Lt Gen Abulaziz al-Shalal is one of the highest-ranking officials to join the uprising against the Syrian regime.

In a statement posted on YouTube, the officer said the army had deviated from its primary duty of protecting the country and had transformed into "gangs of killing and destruction".

He went on to say the army had "destroyed cities and villages and has committed massacres against an unarmed population".