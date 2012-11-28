Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egyptian police fire tear gas at protesters
Egyptian police have fired tear gas into Tahrir Square in Cairo after a night during which several hundred people remained to show their anger at a decree issued by President Mohammed Mursi giving himself extensive new powers.
On Tuesday, tens of thousands of demonstrators streamed into the square, holding a variety of marches and chanting slogans denouncing the president and his main group of supporters, the Muslim Brotherhood.
Bethany Bell reports from Cairo.
-
28 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-20522867/egyptian-police-fire-tear-gas-at-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window