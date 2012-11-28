Protester holding a teargas canister
Egyptian police fire tear gas at protesters

Egyptian police have fired tear gas into Tahrir Square in Cairo after a night during which several hundred people remained to show their anger at a decree issued by President Mohammed Mursi giving himself extensive new powers.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of demonstrators streamed into the square, holding a variety of marches and chanting slogans denouncing the president and his main group of supporters, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Bethany Bell reports from Cairo.

  • 28 Nov 2012
