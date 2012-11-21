Media player
Diplomatic drive to end Gaza crisis
The secretary general of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, has held talks with the Palestinian President, Mahmood Abbas, in the West Bank.
Speaking alongside President Abbas, Mr Ban said he had stressed the need for an immediate cessation of violence and reaffirmed his belief in a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian stand-off.
21 Nov 2012
