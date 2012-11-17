Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israeli ambassador: 'We just want peace and quiet'
Israel's ambassador to London, Daniel Taub, has defended the ongoing air strikes on the Gaza Strip, saying that his government just wants "peace and quiet" for Israeli citizens.
"At the end of the day, we are doing what any responsible government would do when its civilians come under attack", he said.
Israel says it is conducting the offensive in order to halt the firing of rockets by Hamas militants, but Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of carrying out "massacres".
-
17 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-20380875/israeli-ambassador-we-just-want-peace-and-quietRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window