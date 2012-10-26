Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The economics of Hajj: Money and pilgrimage
Millions of Muslims from all walks of life have converged on Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage known as the Hajj.
The annual occasion has become a lucrative business in recent years, proving a great financial asset to the economy of the oil-rich kingdom.
Many pilgrims, however, struggle to reconcile their spiritual needs with their wallets.
Ahmed Maher reports.
-
26 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window