Egypt's President Mursi backs down in row with prosecutor
Egypt's President Mohammed Mursi has agreed to allow the Mubarak-era chief prosecutor to keep his job after an embarrassing public row.
Spokesmen for Mr Mursi and the prosecutor, Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, confirmed an agreement had been reached at talks in the capital, Cairo.
Mr Mahmoud earlier returned to work, escorted by judges and lawyers and has been criticised for acquitting officials accused of attacking protesters under Hosni Mubarak.
The BBC's Jon Leyne reports from Cairo.
13 Oct 2012
