Egypt tensions spark clashes in Cairo's Tahrir Square
More than 100 people have been injured in clashes in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, between supporters and opponents of the moderate Islamist President Mohammed Mursi.
It is the worst such violence since Mr Mursi took office in June.
The BBC's Jon Leyne reports from Cairo.
12 Oct 2012
