Egypt reopens Pyramid of Chefren and tombs to tourists
Government officials in Egypt are stepping up their campaign to encourage tourists back to the country, following the revolution in 2011.
Antiquities Minister Muhammad Ibrahim re-opened the Pyramid of Chefren (Khafre) and six ancient tombs at Giza after a long restoration project.
He said he was keen to stress that Egypt is a safe country for tourists.
Jon Leyne reports.
12 Oct 2012
