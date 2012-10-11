Media player
Egypt reopens Pyramid of Chefren to tourists
Egypt has reopened one of its great pyramids as it attempts to revive its tourism industry after last year's uprising.
Antiquities Minister Muhammad Ibrahim reopened the Pyramid of Chefren (Khafre) alongside six ancient tombs - which are now accessible to the public for the first time after a long restoration project.
The Pyramid of Chefren is the second largest at Giza and the tomb of the Pharaoh Khafre from ancient Egypt's fourth dynasty.
11 Oct 2012
