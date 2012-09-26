Large funnel of smoke from explosion
Video

Syrian capital Damascus rocked by major explosions

Syrian State television has reported a statement from an 'official military source' reacting to major explosions that have targeted the army and air force headquarters in Damascus.

The statement said that no senior military personnel were injured in the blasts near Umayyad Square.

It said the two explosions were the result of a car bomb and a separate bomb in the premises of the General Staff building.

Jim Muir reports from Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon

