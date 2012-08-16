Video

As the fighting in Damascus and Aleppo intensifies, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's security forces have relinquished control of several Kurdish towns in order to concentrate on battling the rebels elsewhere.

Kurdish leaders claim they now control about 50% of the territory there, and warn they will take up arms against the regime if it tries to return. They say they want autonomy in a democratic Syria.

With a combined total of about 30 million, Kurds are one of the world's largest stateless people. In Syria, they make up just under 10% of the population.

Orla Guerin reports.