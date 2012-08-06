Video

Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab has defected from President Bashar al-Assad's government over the killing of civilians, his spokesman says.

Mr Hijab was appointed less than two months ago and his departure is the highest-profile defection since the uprising began in March 2011.

State-run TV reported that he had been sacked.

His spokesman, Mohammed el-Etri, spoke to the BBC, his words are spoken by a translator.