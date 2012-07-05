Video

Palestinian officials are calling for an international inquiry into former leader Yasser Arafat's death, over renewed claims that he was poisoned.

Swiss scientists told an al-Jazeera TV documentary the radioactive material polonium-210 was on belongings given to his widow after he died in 2004.

Suha Arafat objected to a post-mortem at the time, but now wants his body exhumed to enable further tests to be carried out.

She said she was ''relieved'' that the truth may be a step closer.