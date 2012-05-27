Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian government denies responsibility for Houla deaths
Syrian authorities have denied carrying out a massacre that opposition activists said killed at least 90 people, many of them children, in the central town of Houla.
Foreign Ministry spokesman, Jihad Makdesi, told reporters in Damascus that this was not the "hallmark of the heroic Syrian army."
Makdesi said the massacre was carried out by "terrorists" after fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Assad.
Several countries have made clear they hold the Syrian government responsible.
-
27 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-18229322/syrian-government-denies-responsibility-for-houla-deathsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window