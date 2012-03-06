Media player
'Israel has right to defend itself' says Netanyahu
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his country's right to defend itself against an Iranian nuclear threat.
His comments came after talks held earlier with US President Barack Obama at the White House where the two shared their concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.
Mr Netanyahu's comments are in contrast to the views of President Obama, who has cautioned against a rush towards military action.
Steve Kingstone reports from Washington.
06 Mar 2012
