Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran sentences man it claims is a CIA spy to death
US man of Iranian descent has been sentenced to death by a court in Tehran for spying for the CIA.
Amir Mirzai Hekmati was "sentenced to death for co-operating with a hostile nation, membership of the CIA and trying to implicate Iran in terrorism," semi-official Fars news agency said.
The sentence comes at a time of fresh tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The US said that, if true, it strongly condemned the verdict.
James Reynolds reports.
-
09 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-16478497/iran-sentences-man-it-claims-is-a-cia-spy-to-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window