Regime 'toying with Syria observers'
Syrian forces and activists have clashed during after-prayer protests in Damascus, as Arab observers continue their mission in the country.
Activists said troops fired nail bombs to disperse protesters who retaliated with stones in the suburb of Douma.
Speaking to the BBC from Damascus, an activist said that President Bashar al-Assad's forces were not bothered by the presence of the Arab League and were attacking protesters in plain view.
Omar al-Khani also accused Syria's government of "trying to play" with the observers by taking them to loyalist areas.
30 Dec 2011
