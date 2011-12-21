Koran interpretation sign language
Koran explained in sign language to help deaf Muslims

Islamic experts have created a series of sign language DVDs explaining the teachings of the Koran, in order to help deaf Muslims understand their scriptures better.

The project, run by the Conservation of the Holy Koran Society in Jordan, took five years and has resulted in 60 DVDs covering the entire Koran.

Ghada Nassef reports.

Video produced by BBC Arabic's Nasser Shadid.

