Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Koran explained in sign language to help deaf Muslims
Islamic experts have created a series of sign language DVDs explaining the teachings of the Koran, in order to help deaf Muslims understand their scriptures better.
The project, run by the Conservation of the Holy Koran Society in Jordan, took five years and has resulted in 60 DVDs covering the entire Koran.
Ghada Nassef reports.
Video produced by BBC Arabic's Nasser Shadid.
-
21 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-16289497/koran-explained-in-sign-language-to-help-deaf-muslimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window