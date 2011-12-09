Drone as shown on Iranian TV
Video

Iran shows off captured US drone on state television

Iranian TV has shown video footage of an advanced US drone aircraft that Tehran says it downed late last week.

Images show Iranian military officials inspecting the RQ-170 Sentinel stealth aircraft, which appears to be undamaged.

US officials acknowledged the loss of the unmanned plane, saying it had malfunctioned, but Tehran said it electronically hijacked the drone and steered it to the ground.

James Reynolds reports.

  • 09 Dec 2011