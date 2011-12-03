Crowd at airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iranian diplomats expelled from the UK arrive in Iran

The Iranian diplomats who were expelled from Britain earlier this week have arrived back in Iran.

The diplomats were ordered to leave the UK by the Foreign Secretary, William Hague, after attacks on the British embassy in Tehran.

The attacks followed the imposition of new sanctions on Iran, over their nuclear programme.

The BBC's Tehran Correspondent, James Reynolds, reports.

  • 03 Dec 2011
Go to next video: Iran diplomats set to leave UK