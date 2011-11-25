Media player
Syria: BBC goes undercover in Homs
An Arab League deadline for Syria to allow an observer mission or face sanctions has passed with no response from Damascus to the ultimatum.
The BBC's Paul Wood and cameraman Fred Scott have spent the past week undercover in the city of Homs, a major focus of protests.
Paul Wood is now in Beirut. This is his report that starts in Lebanon before being smuggled across the Syria border.
