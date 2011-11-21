Video

An apartment building near Tahrir Square in Cairo has become another focus for protesters after fire engines were delayed in reaching a blaze in one of the flats.

Protesters say the fire was caused by a cannister of tear gas fired into the building, and that police officers blocked firefighters from entering the street to deal with it.

Yolande Knell, reporting from Cairo, said the number of protesters was rising, and demonstrations were also taking place in other cities across Egypt.