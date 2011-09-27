Hushyar Ali
Video

Man who devotes life to defusing mines

Hushyar Ali has devoted his life to defusing thousands of explosives in his home region of Halabja in Iraq.

He says he will never give up his mission to save lives, despite losing both of his legs in explosions.

The BBC's Jiyar Gol reports.

