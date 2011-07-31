Media player
Iran acid attack woman 'pardons' attacker
An Iranian woman blinded and left seriously disfigured after having acid thrown in her face has pardoned the man responsible, state television has reported.
Majid Movahedi threw acid in Ameneh Bahrami's face in 2004 after she refused his offer of marriage.
A court hearing in 2008 backed her call for qisas, a rarely-used form of retributive justice in Sharia law.
Emma-Jane Kirby reports.
31 Jul 2011
