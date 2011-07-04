Libyan rebels in Nafusa mountains
Libya crisis: On the front line in the Nafusa mountains

Turkey is the latest country to say it recognises Libya's rebel Transitional National Council as the true representative of the country's people.

As his government pledged a further $200m in aid for the rebels, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it was time for Colonel Gaddafi to go.

Mark Doyle reports from the Nafusa mountains.

