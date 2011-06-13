Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria refugees crowd Turkey border
A third refugee camp is being set up on the border between Turkey and Syria as thousands of people continue to flee the town of Jisr al-Shughour.
State media says Syrian forces have taken control of the town after the deaths of 120 security personnel last week.
Owen Bennett-Jones said many of those who had fled had brought belongings and even livestock with them, and were staying on the Syrian side of the border unless they were threatened.
13 Jun 2011
