Hamza al-Khatib
Could death of Syrian boy make him Arab Spring martyr?

In Syria, a 13-year-old boy has become the symbol of anti-government protests and the brutal response of the authorities there.

Hamza Ali Al Katib was allegedly tortured and murdered by government forces and there has been widespread international criticism.

The regime is also under pressure to release political prisoners. Some were freed on Wednesday but Washington says it is not enough.

James Robbins reports.

  • 01 Jun 2011
