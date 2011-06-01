Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could death of Syrian boy make him Arab Spring martyr?
In Syria, a 13-year-old boy has become the symbol of anti-government protests and the brutal response of the authorities there.
Hamza Ali Al Katib was allegedly tortured and murdered by government forces and there has been widespread international criticism.
The regime is also under pressure to release political prisoners. Some were freed on Wednesday but Washington says it is not enough.
James Robbins reports.
-
01 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-13620407/could-death-of-syrian-boy-make-him-arab-spring-martyrRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window