Syria: Protesters are 'not afraid' by bloodshed
Opposition groups in Syria say a number of people have been killed after security forces opened fire on mourners attending funerals.
Sara is a resident of the western city of Homs, where a number of people are thought to have been killed in anti-government protests on Friday.
23 Apr 2011
