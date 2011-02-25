Colonel Muammar Gaddafi
Libya: Colonel Gaddafi tells supporters to 'sing, dance and be ready'

Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has been addressing his supporters in Green Square in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

He told them to ''sing, dance and be ready'', saying ''we will fight those who are against us''.

Anti-government protesters in Tripoli have reportedly come under heavy gunfire after Friday prayers.

