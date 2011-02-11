Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moez Masoud: 'Pharaoh has let his people go'
Hosni Mubarak has stepped down as president of Egypt, after weeks of protests by anti-government demonstrators in Cairo and other cities.
The news was greeted with a huge outburst of joy and celebration by thousands in Cairo's Tahrir Square - the heart of the demonstrations.
Moez Masoud, an Islamic scholar and TV presenter in Egypt said it was a "historical moment".
-
11 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window