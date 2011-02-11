Moez Masoud
Moez Masoud: 'Pharaoh has let his people go'

Hosni Mubarak has stepped down as president of Egypt, after weeks of protests by anti-government demonstrators in Cairo and other cities.

The news was greeted with a huge outburst of joy and celebration by thousands in Cairo's Tahrir Square - the heart of the demonstrations.

Moez Masoud, an Islamic scholar and TV presenter in Egypt said it was a "historical moment".

