Protester with flag and passing tank
Eighteen days that shook the world

Since 25 January, the eyes of the world have been focused on Egypt.

The country has been engulfed in protests, insecurity and clashes between opponents of President Hosni Mubarak and his supporters.

After 18 days, the protesters' goal of removing the president from office has been achieved following the announcement that he is to step down.

BBC News looks back over the momentous events of the past two and a half weeks.

  • 11 Feb 2011
