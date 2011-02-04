Egyptian military parade
Will military decide Egypt's power struggle?

International condemnation of President Mubarak's regime continues to grow, with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling for a "peaceful and orderly transition".

Many protesters want Egypt's president to step down immediately, but with the regime still in power will it be the military that has the final say?

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.

