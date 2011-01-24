Media player
Two bomb blasts strike pilgrims in Iraq city of Karbala
Two separate car bomb attacks targeting Shia pilgrims in the Iraqi city of Karbala have killed 25 people and injured almost 70, officials say.
The first blast killed seven people and injured 18 at a terminal filled with buses carrying pilgrims to Karbala.
Hours later, another blast on the southern outskirts of the holy city left 18 people dead and 50 injured.
Last week, three suicide bombers killed 56 people and wounded 180 others along pilgrim routes to the city.
24 Jan 2011
