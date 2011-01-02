Media player
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's car 'gets $1m bid'
A 33-year-old car owned by Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that has been put up for auction has reportedly attracted an offer of $1m (£640,000).
Ahmad Esfandiari, head of Iran's welfare agency, was quoted by Iran's Irna news agency as saying that the bid had come from an Arab country.
Proceeds from the sale of the Peugeot 504 will go to a fund for homes for disabled people and to needy women.
02 Jan 2011
