The Queen and Duke arrive in Oman
The Queen continued her tour of Gulf states arriving in Oman on Friday, a country she last visited three decades ago.
A lavish reception was laid on for the Royal delegation who met with the Sultan of Oman as he celebrates 40 years of direct rule.
Nicholas Witchell reports from Muscat.
26 Nov 2010
