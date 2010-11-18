Worshipper at Hajj
Pilgrims to return to Mecca to finish Hajj

It is the fifth day of the worlds largest annual pilgrimage, the Hajj, in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims in the Mina valley are stoning the devil for a third and last time as a symbolic rejection of temptation before they go back to Mecca to finish Hajj.

Shaimaa Khalil takes a look at the key moments this year.

