Medical staff
Final preparations for Hajj pilgrims

As more than two million people begin making their way to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj or the annual Muslim pilgrimage, the huge task of preparing for the event is in its final stages.

Crowd control is always a major issue, along with preventing illness and injury among the millions of pilgrims.

Shaimaa Khalil reports from Mecca.

  • 11 Nov 2010