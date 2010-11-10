Media player
United States to transfer aid to Palestinian Authority
The United States is to transfer an additional $150m in aid to the Palestinian Authority.
The US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticised Israel's plan to go ahead with more settlement building in the West Bank, saying it was counterproductive to peace negotiations.
Clinton said the new financial support for the Palestinian Authority would be to help them pay off significant debts and keep delivering services to Palestinians.
10 Nov 2010
