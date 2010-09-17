Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toddler avoids death on highway in Turkey
A toddler narrowly escaped death after crawling onto a busy highway in Turkey.
CCTV footage shows the toddler wandering onto the road after waking up in bushes in the southern Mediterranean city of Antalya.
His mother had left him sleeping and was unaware he had woken up, according to reports.
After rescuing her child from the traffic unharmed, the mother was detained and questioned by local police. Juliet Dunlop reports.
-
17 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window