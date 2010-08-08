Media player
Deadly explosion hits Iraqi city of Basra
A series of explosions in the Iraqi city of Basra has killed at least 20 and injured up to 100 people.
The blasts, which were a few minutes apart, happened in a market packed with shoppers on Saturday evening.
Reports of a power generator blowing up are being investigated.
Jack Izzard reports.
08 Aug 2010
