Deadly blast in Basra
Video

Deadly explosion hits Iraqi city of Basra

A series of explosions in the Iraqi city of Basra has killed at least 20 and injured up to 100 people.

The blasts, which were a few minutes apart, happened in a market packed with shoppers on Saturday evening.

Reports of a power generator blowing up are being investigated.

Jack Izzard reports.

  • 08 Aug 2010