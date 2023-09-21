Moment puma cub found and rescued by police

This is the moment police in Rio de Janeiro swooped in and rescued a puma cub being held illegally.

Brazilian Federal Police believe it was to be sold on for more than $4,000. Officers are investigating who is responsible, with no arrests made yet.

The cub was sent to an animal centre in Seropédica for checks, with the aim to return it to the wild.

Those responsible could face several years in prison.

