Indigenous women and police clashed in Lima, Peru on Saturday in the latest in a long wave of protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

Demonstrators blame the government for the death of over 60 people in the protests, which started in December 2022.

Ms Boluarte was sworn in after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was impeached following his failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

At least one person was injured in Saturday's violence, according to local media.