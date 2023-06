The police in Honduras say at least 41 people have been killed at a women's prison during a clash between rival gangs. Reports say one the gangs locked rival gang members in a cell and set fire to it. It is thought 25 of the inmates burnt to death. Others were shot.

Some of the wounded were taken to hospital. Efforts are now under way to identify the charred remains at the Tamara facility, 20km (12 miles) from the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa.