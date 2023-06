A 76-year-old woman who was believed to have died from a stroke in Babahoyo, Ecuador, shocked relatives who were changing her clothes ahead of her funeral when she gasped for air.

Bella Montoya had been in the coffin for nearly five hours before family members noticed she was still alive.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Ms Montoya was taken back to hospital, where she is in intensive care, according to her son.

