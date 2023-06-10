Watch: How Colombia children jungle rescue unfolded

Four children have been found alive, weeks after a plane crash in the Amazon jungle.

Colombia's president said the rescue of the siblings, aged 13, nine, four and one, was "a joy for the whole country".

The children's mother and two pilots were killed when their light aircraft crashed in the jungle on 1 May. Video footage showed the youngsters being airlifted to safety.

