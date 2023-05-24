Mexican volcano spews ash into starry sky

Timelapse footage shows the Popocatepetl volcano in the Mexican state of Puebla erupting. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and has recently experienced an uptick in activity, with local schools in nearby towns forced to close.

Located about 45 miles (72 km) southeastern of Mexico City, the volcano's recent rumblings also caused the city's Benito Juarez International Airport to suspend flights for five hours on Saturday.

