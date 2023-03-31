Drug lord Escobar's hippos in $3.5m move plan

Colombia has said a plan to move 70 hippos to overseas sanctuaries will cost $3.5 million (£2.8m).

Drug lord Pablo Escobar, who was shot dead by police in 1993, illegally imported exotic animals into the country, including a number of hippos, in the 1980s.

Following his death the hippos roamed free and a growing population, believed to be the biggest herd outside Africa, has been taking over the countryside near his former ranch.

Authorities hope to transfer some of the hippos in the coming months, with 10 bound for Mexico and 60 going to India.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.