An historic building in Lima caught fire on Friday as protests against Peru's President Dina Boluarte continued.

Firefighters battled to put the blaze out and it's thought the building, on Plaza San Martín, was empty during the blaze.

Dozens of lives have been lost during weeks of demonstrations in Peru, after former leader Pedro Castillo was ousted.

Demonstrators want Ms Boluarte to step aside and call fresh elections, and for Mr Castillo, her left-wing predecessor, to be released from custody.

Read more: