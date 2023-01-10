Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Brazil in pro-democracy demonstrations, in reaction to Sunday's attack on government buildings by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In the country's largest city of São Paulo, crowds chanted that Mr Bolsonaro must go to prison.

The current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula, held a number of meetings as his government insisted his legislative agenda wouldn't be delayed by the attack.